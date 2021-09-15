Langeliers powers M-Braves to 6-4 win in Chattanooga

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves got the final series of the 2021 season started on Tuesday night with a 6-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. Shea Langeliers hit his 21st home run and drove in four, while the M-Braves improved to 12-2 over their last 14 road games.

Justin Dean and Trey Harris opened the game with back-to-back singles against Chattanooga starter Graham Ashcraft. Then, with one out, Langeliers singled home Dean to put Mississippi (66-42) up 1-0.

The Lookouts bounced back in the bottom of the first inning and got solo home runs from Lorenzo Cedrola and Byrd Tenerowicz to put the Lookouts ahead 2-1.

In the third inning, Langeliers lifted a home run over the wall in right-center to put the Braves back up 3-2. The home run followed another single by Dean. Langeliers is now tied with Ryan Casteel for second on the single-season home run list in M-Braves history.

TJ Hopkins added Chattanooga’s (56-53) third solo home run on Tuesday in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the game at 3-3.

Jared Shuster made his third M-Braves start and logged 5.0 innings with the only blemishes being the three long balls. The 2020 first-round pick struck out six and walked none, scattering six hits.

The M-Braves went ahead for good in the seventh inning. Harris hit an RBI single to score Jefrey Ramos, and Langeliers notched his fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly to left, plating Luke Waddell. The M-Braves led 5-3.

Up 5-4 in the ninth, Braden Shewmake just snuck a line drive over the right-field wall for his 12th home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-4.

Tyler Ferguson (W, 3-0) earned his third win in five relief appearances for the M-Braves after a scoreless sixth inning.

Nolan Kingham (S, 1) pitched the final 2.0 innings, walking one, allowing no hits, earning his first save since August 18, 2018, while pitching for the Rookie-Level Danville Braves.

Dean and Harris joined Langeliers with two hits while Ramos in his return to the lineup was 1-for-3 with a run and stolen base. Dean also scored two runs.

There remains no new clarity on who the M-Braves’ opponent will be for the Championship Series. However, Birmingham has a three-game lead on Chattanooga and Montgomery with five to play.

Game two of the final series of the regular season is Wednesday at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. RHP Alan Rangel (3-2, 4.82) will start for the M-Braves against Chattanooga RHP Ricky Salinas (5-7, 4.84). The first pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , MiLB First Pitch App, and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for all potential 2021 Double-A South Championship Series games at Trustmark Park will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 15 at 3:00 pm CT. The top two teams from the Double-A South (regardless of division), based on winning percentage, meet in a best-of-five series for the league championship.

The M-Braves have clinched the regular-season title and home-field advantage for games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary). Games one and two of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed’s ballpark.