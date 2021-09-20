Langeliers, Kingham named Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau announced that catcher Shea Langeliers and pitcher Nolan Kingham have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Langeliers, 23, hit .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs, six RBI, three runs, two walks, and 1.500 OPS during the final series of the regular season in Chattanooga. The former first-round pick hit his 21st home run on Wednesday and his 22nd on Friday. The Keller, TX native finished his first full professional season ranking among the Double-A South leaders in home runs (3rd, 22), slugging (2nd, .498), OPS (4th, .836), total bases (8th, 194), and extra-base hits (9th, 35).

Behind the plate, Langeliers caught 30-of-72 base stealers (42%), finishing T-1st in minor league baseball with 30 caught stealings, 73 assists, and nine double plays turned.

The Atlanta Braves selected Langeliers with their first-round pick (9th overall) in 2019 out of Baylor.

Kingham, 25, moved to the bullpen last week and went 2-for-2 in save opportunities in Chattanooga, allowing no hits, one walk, one strikeout over 3.0 innings. Last week, the two saves were the first of his season and first since logging a 3.0 inning save on August 19, 2018, while pitching for the Danville Braves.

This season for Mississippi, Kingham is 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 12 games and ten starts, ten walks, 43 strikeouts, and 65.0 innings. Kingham was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 28 and returned to Mississippi on August 18. This is Kingham’s team-best sixth Pitcher of the Week award.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Kingham in the 12th round in 2018 out of the University of Texas.

The M-Braves will begin the best-of-five Double-A South Championship Series on Tuesday night in Montgomery at 6:35 pm CT. LHP Jared Shuster will start for the M-Braves against RHP Adrian De Horta for the Biscuits. Game two will follow on Wednesday night in Montgomery at 6:35 pm CT. Trustmark Park will host Game 3 on Friday night at 6:35 pm, then Saturday (6:05 pm), and Sunday (5:05 pm) if necessary.