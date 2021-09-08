Kathleen Daniels

Memorial Services for Kathleen Bowman Daniels, age 72, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Kathy was a resident of St. Bernard Parish, LA, and later moved to Picayune. She was a previous cashier at Claiborne Hill. Kathy was a loving mother, MawMaw, great grandmother, and sister, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Houston Bowman.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Alma Stander Bowman; her daughters, Kathie Bee (Gregory DiMaggio) Robin, and Jeanne Robin; granddaughters, Lacie Moore and JoLeen DiMaggio; great granddaughter, Skylar Wilson; her sister, Kristie B. Vollentine; her niece, Bea (Mario) Girard.

