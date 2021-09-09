Johnnie “J.L.” Johnson

September 6, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Johnnie “J.L.” Johnson, age 86, of Caesar Community, MS, who passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Gipson Cemetery.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the service, assisted by Pastor Louis Husser.

A native of Caesar Community, MS, he was a retired Mechanical Engineer for J. Ray McDermott, Inc., and J.L. was also a bus driver for PRC School District. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. J.L. loved the PRC Friday night football games, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny E. Johnson and Stella Allen Johnson; his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Julia Faye Bilbo Johnson; his son, Lawrence Johnson; his brother, Leroy “Cotton” (Judy) Johnson; and his son in law, Francis Garrett.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Charlotte (Louis) Husser, Sharon L. Garrett, and Timothy (Karen) Johnson; his sister, Catherine (J.L.) Seals; his grandchildren, Danielle Ried, Benjamin Husser, Riley Langston, Jr., Christopher Langston, Jeffrey Langston, Eric Langston, Grant Johnson, Austin Johnson, Jenna Golden, and Jesse Johnson; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Asbury Hospice House, Hattiesburg, MS, for their loving and compassionate care of our father.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Asbury Hospice House, 304 S 40th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.