Jason Eugene Sanders

Jason Eugene SandersBorn March 30 1976Eternal birth September 1, 2021

A memorial will be held in his honor on Tuesday, September 7th 2021 at New Bethel Church in Leetown Mississippi.

4:30 in the afternoon

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Samuel “Sam” Sanders; and his grandparents, Jane Sampson Sims, Clarence Sampson “Jr”, Elmeda Sanders Watkins.and Eugene “Gene” Sanders

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Rhonda Sue Sanders Sylvest; his brothers Shannon Beal and Samuel “Sammy” Sanders; his children, Brianne Beardan, Samuel Sanders, Allyson Sanders, and Hailey Futch; his Aunts and Uncles, Robert and Maricy Sampson, Mary and Allen Gelpi, Pam and James Hobgood, Linda Seal, Christine Lumpkin, Barbara and Jimmy Smith, Esther and Russell Smith, Dexter Jones, and Leo and Jessica Jones; and many cousins and friends that loved him dearly.

This memorial is being held by his loving family and friends to celebrate Jason’s life.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com