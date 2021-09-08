James Millis

Graveside Funeral Services for James Ray Millis, age 52, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 2:30 pm at New Palestine Cemetery. (Please social distance)

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service, assisted by Larry Gonzalez, III.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a Tankerman/Landscaper and a true jack of all trades. James was a loving, devoted, husband, father, Poppy, brother, uncle and son. He enjoyed working in his yard, going on vacations with his family to the mountains, the beach, going fishing, and camping. His true passion came from helping others and being a true servant of the Lord. James had a wonderful, Christian heart and was always there whenever anyone needed help or a friend. So many looked to James as a father figure. He always knew how to show compassion and make everyone feel special. He loved being with his family and loving on his grandbabies. James and his wife just celebrated 25 years of marriage. Whenever you saw James you knew his wife Sandy was right behind him. They were true soul mates and he will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him. We truly believe James is reunited, in his forever home, with his beautiful daughter Megean.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Megean Haleigh Millis; mother, Georgia Lee Roe Roach; mother-in-law Nellie Irene Dillard.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Kay Dillard Millis; his daughter Kristina (Tommy) Lane; son Larry Gonzalez III; nephew but more like his son John (Jessica) Smith; grandkids, Aubreigh Gonzalez, Brady Lane, Carson Lane and Madisyn Lane; his sister Christina Malpas, brother Kenneth Granillo, Michelle (Bryan) Tarvar; cousin Marie (Rodney) Jarrell who was like his sister; father-in-law Johnny Dillard; mother-in-law Doris Louise Mendez; adopted mother Estell Garrettson; several sister-in-law’s, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and so many who loved him.

