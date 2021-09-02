Inf Luke Waddell promoted to M-Braves on Thursday

BILOXI, MS – The Mississippi Braves have announced that 2021 fifth-round draft pick Luke Waddell has been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome. With the addition, the M-Braves roster has 27 active players, one shy of the league maximum.

Waddell, 23, becomes the first of the Atlanta Braves 2021 draft class to reach the Double-A level. Waddell’s promotion comes after having the best week in minor league baseball from August 24-29, batting .545 (12-for-22) with six home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs scored in six games at Bowling Green. The Loveland, OH native had multi-hit games in five out of six and capped his week by going 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored in Rome’s 10-5 win over the Hot Rods.

Helping lead the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to its second-consecutive ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2021. The second-year captain hit .309 as one of the nation’s best table setters with 71 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, and 33 RBI en route to being named first-team all-ACC. The Loveland, Ohio native was one of the toughest hitters to strikeout out in the country, leading the ACC and ranking sixth nationally at 14.4 at-bats per strikeout. He finished his college career, hitting .354 over the last two months of the season. For his career, Waddell finished with the eighth-most assists (421) at Georgia Tech since 2002 and finished a career-.308 hitter in 172 games and 161 starts after hitting .300 in each of his final three years. He reached base .407 and stole 15 bases, and finished with a .953 fielding percentage.

The M-Braves will try to open the series in Biloxi on Thursday night at MGM Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The M-Braves will be playing their first game in nine days (8/24 vs. Pensacola), while Biloxi will play their first game in five days (8/27 vs. Rocket City). The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 6.0 games and Birmingham by 7.0 games with 17 to play in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number for the Braves to clinch a postseason spot is 13, while the magic number to clinch the regular-season title is 15.

Click HERE to view a PDF Mississippi Braves roster