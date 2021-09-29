Illegal Alien Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm
Jackson, Miss. – A Guatemalan national was sentenced to 84 months in prison for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.
According to court documents, Jose Francisco Maldonado-Rosa, 27, was stopped on September 8, 2020, by agents with Homeland Security Investigations after they received information that he was an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Maldonado-Rosa admitted to the presence of a firearm in his vehicle when stopped and that he was in the United States illegally.
Maldonado-Rosa pled guilty on February 26, 2021 to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.
