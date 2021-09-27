Hattiesburg Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Gulfport, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute narcotics, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to court documents, in January, 2021, Lester Brown, 51, was apprehended throwing packages containing narcotics over the fence at the South Mississippi Regional Correctional Institution in Leaksville, Mississippi.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on November 23, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DEA in Gulfport is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams is prosecuting the case.