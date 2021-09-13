Governor Tate Reeves Extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an Additional 30 Days

JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, today announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

This extension will ease the process of marshalling additional resources for the state’s response, allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and keep options open for use of the Mississippi National Guard. Once again, there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.