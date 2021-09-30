Fred Timothy Porter

Fred Timothy Porter

September 25, 2021

Funeral Services for Fred Timothy Porter, age 59, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, surrounded by his family, will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Dean Robins will officiate the service.

