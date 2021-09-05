September 5, 2021

Former correctional employee sentenced for sexual contact with inmate

By Jeremy Pittari

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Heather D. Obrad, a former correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

