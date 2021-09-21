September 21, 2021

FBI requesting help to identify Jackson bank robber

By Special to the Item

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 the Regions Bank located at 2727 N. State Street in Jackson, Mississippi, was robbed by an unknown male. The individual entered the bank, approached the teller and provided a demand note. The note demanded money and stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it. The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot on Lorenz Boulevard.

DESCRIPTION

 

Height: 5’5″                                      Weight: 180 pounds

Sex: Male                                          Build: Medium

Race: White

Remarks: The individual is a white (possibly Hispanic) male and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a red and light-colored hat, sunglasses, a mask, and blue latex type gloves.

Weapon Used: The demand note stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

