September 30, 2021

Erin and Ben Napier named Stars of Hope 

By Special to the Item

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The 22nd annual Crystal Ball, hosted by the Community Foundation of Northwest  Mississippi, will honor Mississippi natives, University of Mississippi graduates,  and HGTV’s Home Town stars, Erin and Ben Napier as its Stars of Hope. Ben  also has a show on HGTV based on his woodworking called Ben’s Workshop. The  Napiers reside in Laurel, Mississippi where they famously repair and remodel old  homes, while telling the history of not only the homes, but also the town known  as Laurel. The Napiers also founded Laurel Mercantile and the Scotsman  General Store. They have published two books, Make Something Good Today and The Lantern House.

The Crystal Ball, taking place on January 15, 2022, at the Arena in Southaven, is a black-tie event that honors well-deserving citizens of Mississippi. This  evening will include a fabulous dinner, music, dancing, and live and silent  auctions–all around a fun, colorful theme: A Night in Havana. Because of this  annual fundraiser, the Community Foundation has provided grants to over 850  charitable organizations totaling $33 million since 2002.

Dozens of volunteers, under the leadership of volunteer co-chairs Michael and  Elizabeth Bellipanni, are preparing to make the gala a fun-filled evening.

“Our excitement in bringing back a live event for Crystal Ball is hard to put into  words. Just being able to gather and celebrate in person is special after the  hardships we have all experienced since our last live event in January of 2020,”  said the Michael Bellipanni. “We are also thrilled to honor such great champions  for Mississippi with the Star of Hope Award. Erin and Ben are so deserving of  this award for their work in bringing out the beauty and positive light of our  great state. The Crystal Ball is a tremendous undertaking, and it could not be  done without the help of dozens of volunteers and the Foundation’s staff that  care deeply about the communities that we serve.”

“The Napiers join a long list of notable Mississippians who have previously been  recognized as Stars of Hope,” said Colie Sanford, Chairman of the Community  Foundation Board of Directors. “They join a distinguished list that includes the  North Mississippi All-Stars and Blind Mississippi Morris, Morgan Freeman,  Senator Thad Cochran, Sam and Mary Donnelly Haskell, B.B. King, Governor  and Mrs. William Winter, Mary Ellen Stribiling Bouldin, M.D., Archie and Olivia  Manning, Bob Pittman, Marty Stuart, Bradford Cobb, Richard Grant, Sela Ward,  Jesse Holland, Wade and Jimmy Creekmore, and Charley Pride.”

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Crystal Ball 2022, please visit  our website at CrystalBallGala.org for more information. To sign up to become a  volunteer for Crystal Ball 2022, please visit the Maddox Volunteer Center at https://bit.ly/CBVolunteer2022.

About the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi: The Community  Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 240 donor-established funds.  Established in 2002, with a generous grant from the Maddox Foundation, the  Community Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization. The  Foundation serves Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola,  Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica counties. A board of 19  volunteer civic leaders governs the Community Foundation. Learn more about  the Community Foundation at www.cfnm.org or call 662.449.5002. Follow the  Community Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/CFNM315, Twitter at  @CFNM_2002, YouTube @CFNM2002, and Instagram @CFNM2002.

