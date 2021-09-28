Donna Marie Monaghan Pidcoe

September 26, 2021

Donna Marie Monaghan Pidcoe, age 66, passed away on September 26, 2021, in Slidell, LA.

She was born in Brockton, MA and grew up in a large Irish family in Braintree, MA. She was a loving wife to Larry, devoted grandmother to Mark (Dawn) Pidcoe and Ashley (Justin) Bourlet and a caring sister to her brothers David, Jack, Bruce and Jimmy Monaghan. She adored her many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Virginia Monaghan and siblings, Gail Monet, Jerry Monaghan and Patty Delaney.

Donna enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1979, stationed in Scituate, MA, before traveling around the world. She moved to Mississippi and married Larry in 1986. They lovingly adopted Mark and Ashley in 1996. Donna was especially proud of them. She provided them with a strong, loving guidance and a solid foundation to build their own families after she was gone. Donna’s wish to meet her first great grandchild was not fulfilled.

Donna always tried to find positive solutions and lend a hand to help many family and friends. She loved to laugh and always saw the bright side of things. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered as the rock in her family. We are deeply saddened we won’t have Donna here to share more life with us. She left us with lots of memories we will all cherish forever. She will surely be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Donna will be interred, at a later date, at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a private family service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.