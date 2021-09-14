The Lord is my shepherd …Psalm 23:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Bishop Nathan Williams, Sr. will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Donald Thomas Ware, a resident of Picayune, MS and a native of New Orleans, LA passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Highland Community Hospital at the age of 59. Donald served his county in the United State Army.

Donald was born to the late Arthur R. and Edna Ware on September 27, 1961, in New Orleans, LA. He is the beloved father of Tamika H. Williams, Donald and Angie Perry, Grandfather of 10. He is the brother of Arthur (Janice) Ware, Kenneth (Mary) Ware, Jack R. Ware, Sherry (Joseph, Sr.) Harvey, Adrian (George) Jackson and Jocelyn (Milton) Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home