Curtis Floyd Woods

September, 27 2021

Funeral Services for Curtis Floyd Woods, age 85, of Lumberton, MS, who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Springhill Baptist Church, Lumberton, MS.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Springhill Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Brother Jeff Mann will officiate the service.

Curtis was a retired Crane Operator for Dravo Basic Materials and attended Springhill Baptist Church, Lumberton, MS. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Curtis will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.D. Woods and Lottie Bennett Woods; his sisters and brothers, Christine Bowman, Jimmy Woods, Cecil Woods, and Sue Green.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Stevens Woods; his sons, Steven Floyd (Paula) Woods, Danny Curtis (Mona) Woods, David Lee (Cindy) Woods, and Ferman Lewis (Deborah) Woods; his grandchildren, Jackie, Justin, Danny, Jr., Melinda, Michael, Bradley, and Eric; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.