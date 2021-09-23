Carol Ann Lawson

September 21, 2021

Carol Ann Lawson of Terre Haute, Indiana and a resident of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 64.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.