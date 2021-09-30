Bobbye Jones

September 27, 2021

Eighty-Four years young.

Born September of 1937 in Ecru Mississippi.

Passed away at Highland Community Hospital on September 27, 2021.

Proceeded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Garrett and Sarah Lottie Bigham. Her children, Shane Joseph Callais, Robin Lee St. Martin, Pam Marie Callais and her sister Betty Jo Sneed.

Survived by her husband Cecil Jones. Her beloved daughters, Shy Anne Callais and Lori Elizabeth Bruney. Eight grandchildren; Bonnie Schultz, David Castigliola, Wendy Callais, Sarah Morales, Star Hinton, Daniel Callias, Joseph Shane Callias and Tabitha St. Martin. Six great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren,

There will be a private memorial service in celebration of Bobbye Sue’s life in Picayune MS.

Bobbye had a strong faith in the lord and was the super glue that held her family together. She was a loving and dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. While the family mourns the loss this precious life, knowing that she is in heaven dancing with our loved ones brings us comfort.

According to her burial wished, Bobbye wished to be cremated and her ashes spread in the Violet Canal to follow her beloved son Shane.