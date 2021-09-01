Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

On 26 Aug 21, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, and Assistant Chief Chris Deback, received a donation of $2033.27 from the Boomtown Casino on behalf of the National Child Safety Council.

J.D Hill, Boomtown Casino VP of Marketing explained “During the month of July patrons at Boomtown Casino were encouraged to donate to the program via TiTo (Ticket-in Ticket-out) boxes placed near the casino redemption units. TiTo boxes are where patrons can place tickets with small amounts of change remaining on them so the monies can be used for donations like this one.” “We would like to thank our partners at Boomtown Casino for helping us raise money for this essential program.” said Deback. He went on to say, “I really want to thank the members of our local community and all of the out of town visitors who participated in the TiTo program.”

The funds will be used to purchase informational coloring books, multi-lingual flyers concerning the dangers of drugs, safety handouts and other “trinket” type items for Biloxi Police Department’s youth outreach programs.