Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying shoplifter
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify an alleged shoplifter. The unknown W/M subject, pictured below, allegedly stole consumable good(s). The incident occurred in the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Rd. on September 2, 2021 at about 3:30 pm. After taking the item(s) the alleged subject fled the area on foot. He is described as a W/M with “sleeve tattoos” on both arms. He also had a small white dog with him.
You Might Like
MBI asking for assistance in locating missing Hinds County man
Update: Mr. Thompson has been found. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old James Ralph Thompson of Jackson, Mississippi, in Hinds... read more