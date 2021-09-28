Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying shoplifter

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify an alleged shoplifter. The unknown W/M subject, pictured below, allegedly stole consumable good(s). The incident occurred in the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Rd. on September 2, 2021 at about 3:30 pm. After taking the item(s) the alleged subject fled the area on foot. He is described as a W/M with “sleeve tattoos” on both arms. He also had a small white dog with him.