Alyse Mae Kitts

September 2, 2021

Funeral Services for Alyse Mae Kitts, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Pearl Hickory Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Pearl River, LA, she was a Bartender and a member of the Baptist Faith. Alyse was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Elijah Galloway or Ella Olivia Parker Galloway; brother, A. G. Galloway; sister, Adrienne (Elmer) Blanchard; brothers in law, Tom Meyers, John Blanchard, and Robert Todd.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lawrence Vaughn Kitts; her children, Lana (Terry) Crawford, Lori Ella Smith, Douglas (Diana) Davis, Louis (Lacy) Davis, Timothy Kitts, and Kelly (James) Malone; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Angie Meyers, Mease Blanchard, and Audrey Todd; brother, Alfred (Becky) Galloway; sister in law, Shirley Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

