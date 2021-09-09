2020 first-rounder Jared Shuster gave up one run over 5.2 innings Wednesday vs. Biscuits

PEARL, MS – Jared Shuster tossed a gem in his home debut on Wednesday as the Mississippi Braves once again beat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-1. The M-Braves scored all four runs in the sixth inning and took advantage of one costly Montgomery error.

Mississippi has won four straight and 18 of their last 22 games dating back to August 8. The magic number to clinch the league title is now just four, with ten games to play.

The Biscuits (56-53) loaded the bases in the top of the third inning with one out, but Shuster, Atlanta’s first-round selection (25th overall) in 2020, escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

The Biscuits finally struck first in the top of the sixth inning. Cal Stevenson singled to right field with one out in the inning and proceeded to steal second and third base. He came across to score the first run of the ball game on Niko Hulsizer’s soft RBI groundout to third base. This would be the end of the line for Shuster as Matt Withrow (W, 3-0) came in in relief. Shuster finished with 5.2 innings, six hits, two walks, five strikeouts, and one earned run. Shuster recorded four of his five strikeouts with runners in scoring position. Withrow would retire the only batter he faced in the inning on one pitch.

Greyson Jenista opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk. After back-to-back groundouts, Jenista moved to third base. Braden Shewmake was then hit by a pitch that ended Easton McGee’s (L, 5-2) night. McGee finished with 5.2 innings, two hits, one walk, seven strikeouts, and two runs, one earned. Tanner Dodson (BS, 1) was greeted by Shea Langeliers with an RBI single to left field to tie the game. Shewmake scored the next batter on an error by the second baseman. After the error, CJ Alexander walked, and Hendrik Clementina delivered a bases-loaded two-run single to give the M-Braves a 4-1 lead. That ended Dodson’s night after not recording an out. Dodson gave up two hits, one walk, and two unearned runs. Justin Sterner came into the game and got Jacob Pearson to line out sharply to right field.

Withrow, Brandon White (H, 5), and Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 2) combined to allow no hits, no walks, and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings behind the starter Shuster.

Clementina extended his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games. Shea Langeliers, a first-round pick of Atlanta in 2019, finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The M-Braves are now a season-high 23 games over .500.