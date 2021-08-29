William Carey to be closed Monday due to Ida
After reviewing the latest information from the Emergency Management office, the decision has been made to close all offices of the Hattiesburg, Tradition, and Baton Rouge campuses on Monday. Classes will shift online if conditions permit. Our plan is to open again on Tuesday. We pray for safety for you and your family during this storm.
