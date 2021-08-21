Wiggins man dies in local collision
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision in Pearl River County that involved a Wiggins man.
According to a release from MHP, the collision occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Van driven by Raymond Collins, 38, of Wiggins, Miss. was traveling south on I-59. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned. Raymond Collins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
