Wesley White

August 11, 2021

Wesley White, age 44, of Columbus, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Mr. White was born December 4, 1976 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He was a quality control engineer with Stark Aerospace, Inc. He was an avid outdoorsman and an ardent supporter of Mississippi State University. He held a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from MSU.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl White and Voncille Sellers Pritchard; maternal grandparents, Charles P. Sapp and Wanda Linzey Sapp; one uncle, Charles P. Sapp, Jr. and one aunt, Kausendra White.

Family member include his parents, Timothy and Joy Sapp White; uncles Tilton White, Terry White, John (Debbie) Sapp; aunt, Sheryl Sapp; his faithful bulldog “Buster; and stepgrandfather, Paul (Brenda) Pritchard.

A graveside funeral ceremony for Wesley will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mitchell Chapel Church of God Cemetery, 98 Mitchell Chapel Road, Poplarville, Mississippi, 39470.

Pallbearers will be John Sapp, Charles Sapp, Tony Raish, Braylon Magee, Ty White, and Randy Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Escalante and Ryan Miller.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the White family.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.