Unrestrained driver killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Covington – Shortly after 8:30 pm on August 8th, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 40 west of LA Hwy. 437 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Kevin Alexie of Covington.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Alexie was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 40 in a 1994 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the GMC traveled through the westbound ditch before impacting a tree

Alexie was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Alexie for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions.