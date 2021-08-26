Two teens arrested, one for burglary spree

Two teenagers were arrested this week by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged involvement in a string of residential and automobile burglaries.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the case started on Aug. 4, when a residential burglary was reported at a house on Old Camp Road.

Since that date, more than 20 automobile burglaries occurred in various places around Poplarville.

Ogden said in some instances, several vehicles were burgled on the same road. Those burglaries include one vehicle on Quarter Horse Lane, six vehicles along Progress Road, one vehicle on Bob Simpson Road, two vehicles on Beverly Hills Road and five vehicles along Gum Pond Beal Road.

In those burglaries items of value were taken from the vehicles, including purses, money and firearms.

Investigation into those burglaries led to the identification of two suspects, 19-year-old Brendon Saizan and 18-year-old Trenton Nicholson, both of 20 Porter Road in Poplarville. Saizan was arrested for two counts of residential burglary and 22 counts of commercial burglary for stealing items from the vehicles. Nicholson was arrested for one count of residential burglary, Ogden said.

Ogden said so far the investigation team has recovered five of the stolen firearms, with more expected to be located as the case continues.

According to Jackson County jail records, Nicholson was arrested back in July of 2020 for armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Nicholson was recently indicted on those charges, those jail records show.