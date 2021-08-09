Today is August 9, 2021

NATIONAL RICE PUDDING DAY

On August 9th, many enjoy their favorite dish on National Rice Pudding Day.

A variety of recipes exist for rice pudding. All of them include cooked rice as the base ingredient and combine a milk (such as cow’s, coconut, evaporated, or cream) with bread. Sugar, molasses, or honey gives the pudding a sweet taste along with other flavors such as vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Eggs hold the dish together, and butter gives it a rich, creamy consistency.

While many enjoy rice pudding as a dessert, it’s also ideal for breakfast or as a side dish. Add fruit, nuts, raisins, or enjoy it with whipped cream. Since there are so many recipes for rice pudding, the opportunity to sample more than one presents itself.

Dating back to the Tudor period, the earliest rice pudding recipes were called white pot. One of the first-known methods was written down by Gervase Markham in 1615.

After being baked, serve the pudding hot or cold. Add fresh fruit, nuts, or whipped topping. However, raisins are traditional. Other spices, such as nutmeg, cardamom, allspice, and even cayenne, add variety to rice pudding recipes. Citrus zests bring brightness to the dessert that can, at times, be rich and heavy to the palate. Although most recipes call for sugar, alternatives include monk fruit, agave syrup, or palm sugar.

National Rice Pudding Day FAQ

Q. What kind of rice is best for making rice pudding?

A. It will depend on the recipe. If the recipe calls for cooked rice, any rice will develop a tasty rice pudding. One exception is brown rice. However, if the recipe calls for uncooked rice, long-grain rices are best. Examples include white long grain, Jasmine, and Arborio.

Q. What toppings are best on rice pudding?

A. Your only limit is your imagination. You can add traditional spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon. Nuts, granola, honey, and fresh fruit add flavor to rice pudding. Drizzle jam, chocolate, or a variety of syrups to add another layer of flavor.

Q. Is rice pudding a dessert?

A. Yes and no. It can be served as a delicious sweet dessert, but rice pudding also makes a yummy breakfast. Add sliced bananas and cinnamon for a warm breakfast pick-me-up!

Q. Can rice pudding be frozen?

A. Yes. In a sealed, freezer-safe container, rice pudding can be stored for up to three months in the freezer.

Q. Can you eat rice pudding cold?

A. Yes, cold rice pudding tastes as delicious as hot rice pudding.

