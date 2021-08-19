Today is August 19, 2021

NATIONAL POTATO DAY

Ah, spuds. On August 19th each year, the humble potato takes center stage. In truth, though, doesn’t it steal the show at nearly every meal?

Whether baked, fried or mashed, these taters bring on the flavor. They are a staple of many meals, too. Filling a void for appetizer dishes and working double duty at suppertime, these versatile root veggies satisfy and fill us up.

According to the International Potato Center, more than 4,000 varieties of potatoes grow around the world. Not only that, but they also come in a variety of beautiful colors and sizes. This starchy carbohydrate comes with no fat or cholesterol and is loaded with Vitamin C and potassium. Depending on your dietary needs and how you prepare your potatoes, this vegetable offers what many are looking for. However, with 26 grams of carbohydrates, it’s a no-no in a low-carb lifestyle.

When it comes to the health specs of a potato, we tend to tank the benefits when we prepare them. We fry them and load them with toppings like cheese, sour cream, and butter. Who doesn’t love a loaded baked potato? Ok, ok. You can all put your hands down, now.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalPotatoDay

With so many ways to savor a potato, it shouldn’t be too hard to find a way. However, we do have a few tateriffic ways to get you started:

Host a baked potato buffet. Line up all the best toppings such as cheese, jalapenos, bacon, chopped onions, chili, grilled chicken or ranch.

Tried French fries dipped in soft, vanilla ice cream. If you’ve never had it before, you will be surprised.

Swap out your corn chips with French fries and build a new kind of nacho. Think beer brats, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and sour cream for German flair. Aim for a bit of Irish celebration by using corned beef.

Share your favorite recipes. You know, the ones you always go to when you’re craving potatoes. Or, try a new recipe and give it a review.

Make a delicious potato soup. With so many different recipes, one of them is sure to satisfy!

Visit your favorite restaurant and pile on the potatoes. Whether it’s an entree or an appetizer, be sure to give the eatery a shout-out!

Check out this Home Fries recipe.

Recipe from https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/twice-baked-potatoes-recipe-1925596

Ingredients

Deselect All 8 baking potatoes, washed 3 tablespoons canola oil 2 sticks salted butter 1 cup bacon bits (fry your own!) 1 cup sour cream 1 cup Cheddar or Jack cheese (or a mix of both), plus more for topping 1 cup whole milk 2 teaspoons seasoned salt 3 green onions, sliced Freshly ground black pepper Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet. Rub them with the canola oil and bake for 1 hour, making sure they’re sufficiently cooked through. Slice the butter into pats. Place in a large mixing bowl and add the bacon bits and sour cream. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Lower the heat to 350 degrees F. With a sharp knife, cut each potato in half lengthwise. Scrape out the insides into the mixing bowl, being careful not to tear the shell. Leave a small rim of potato intact for support. Lay the hollowed out potato shells on a baking sheet. Smash the potatoes into the butter, bacon and sour cream. Add the cheese, milk, seasoned salt, green onions and black pepper to taste and mix together well. (IMPORTANT: If you plan to freeze the twice-baked potatoes, do NOT add the green onions.) Fill the potato shells with the filling. I like to fill the shells so they look abundant and heaping. Top each potato with a little more grated cheese and pop ’em in the oven until the potato is warmed through, 15 to 20 minutes.

INTERNATIONAL BOW DAY

On August 19, International Bow Day recognizes the accessory that has been changing fashion for centuries – bows! Adding accessories makes just about any look so much better.

During the 18th century, men primarily wore bows. However, as fashion trends changed, women began to wear the accessory, too. They chose a variety of fabrics, styles, sizes to compliment their wardrobe. Throughout the generations, bows continue to maintain their fashion power. While they never went out of style, designs and place dictated the fashion trends.

On International Bow Day, celebrate your style with bows. Whether you chose to where them in your hair on as a clothing accessory, there’s something for everyone!

HOW TO OBSERVE #InternationalBowDay

Whether you’re adding to your style or reinventing it, be sure to accent it with a bow! While wearing your favorite bow accessories, use #InternationalBowDay and #itsatclaires to share on social media.

Tag us on Instagram:

@ClairesPress @clairesstores @claireseurope @icingstores

#DestinationClaires

#PartyStartsAtIcing

INTERNATIONAL BOW DAY HISTORY

Claire’s founded International Bow Day to celebrate and share the versatile, lasting global trends of the bow. Claire’s has a full range of bow accessories for girls no matter what their style! Customers can find bow themed products in almost every category carried by Claire’s.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar declared International Bow Day to be observed annually beginning in 2017.