Today is August 14, 2021

NATIONAL CREAMSICLE DAY

National Creamsicle Day on August 14th celebrates the creamy citrus dessert on a stick. During the height of summer, what better way to enjoy refreshment than with a creamsicle!

“Creamsicle” is the brand name of an ice cream treat. It consists of vanilla ice cream on a Popsicle stick with an outer coating of sherbert. While many other flavors now exist, the original flavor was orange.

Today, recipes abound with creamsicle flavors. From beverages to desserts, the flavor has long been a favorite.

An 11-year-old Frank Epperson inspired the creation when he invented the original popsicle back in 1905. After mixing up a powdered soda, he left the beverage overnight with the stirring stick in it. Temperatures dropped unusually low that night and the next morning, Epperson found the liquid frozen on the stick. He dubbed the creation the Epsicle. Sometime later, he changed the name to Popsicle.

Several generations have enjoyed the fruity, frozen treats and they continue to do so!

HOW TO OBSERVE National Creamsicle Day

Pick up some creamsicles and share them with some friends. Try making a creamsicle-inspired recipe. We’ve provided a couple for you to make. Share your perfected recipes.

Creamsicle FAQ

Q. How many calories are in a Creamsicle?

A. 100 calories.

Q. Are there different sizes of Creamsicle?

A. Yes. They also come in sugar-free.

Q. Can I make a Creamsicle at home?

A. Yes. We found several recipes online. One you might try is

this one from https://www.asweetpeachef.com/orange-creamsicle-recipe/

Ingredients 2 naval oranges, plus zest

1 13.5 oz. can full fat coconut milk (not refrigerated), divided

2 tbsp raw honey, divided