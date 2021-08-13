Today is August 13, 2021
NATIONAL FILET MIGNON DAY
National Filet Mignon Day on August 13th celebrates a specialty cut of beef. Usually, from a steer or heifer, a filet mignon is a steak taken from the smaller end of the tenderloin of the beef carcass.
- Filet mignon is French for “cute fillet” or “dainty fillet.”
- In French, filet mignon may be called filet de boeuf, which translates to beef fillet in English.
- When found on a French menu, filet mignon may also refer to pork rather than beef.
Since the filet mignon comes from the most tender portion of the tenderloin, it’s one of the most prized cuts of beef. Therefore, expect this steak to be the most expensive.
Filet mignon is commonly cut into 1 inch to 2 inch thick portions, grilled, and then served as is. When found in grocery stores, filet mignon is already cut into bacon-wrapped portions. The usual method for cooking the filet mignon is to cook it on high heat by either grilling, pan-frying, broiling or roasting. Restaurants may sometimes prepare the fillets served in a cognac cream sauce, au Poivre with peppercorns, or in a red wine reduction.
Due to the low levels of fat found in the fillets, bacon is often used in cooking. The bacon is wrapped around the fillet and pinned closed with a wooden toothpick. The bacon adds flavor, and this process keeps the fillet from drying out during the cooking process.
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalFiletMignonDay
Enjoy a nice evening with this Delicious Filet Mignon recipe, together with friends and family. Learn more about how to cook filet mignon or give a shout out to your favorite restaurant that serves the dish. Use #NationalFiletMignonDay to post on social media.
Recipe from https://kitchenswagger.com/pan-seared-filet-mignon-herb-butter-recipe/
|Doneness
|Temperature Range
|Oven Duration
|Very Rare/rare
|120° F to 125° F
|4 minutes
|Medium rare
|125° F to 130° F
|5-6 minutes
|Medium
|135° F to 140° F
|6-7 minutes
|Medium well
|145° F to 150° F
|8-9 minutes
|Well done
|160° F and above
|10+ minutes
Do I Need a Cast Iron Skillet?
Cast iron is really versatile and can be used for so many different recipes. Here is the one I have. Any oven-safe pan should do the trick, however, as a disclaimer, I based the cook times and results off cast iron. Not every pan will yield identical results.
How Long Should I Let Steaks Rest?
The legend, Anthony Bourdain once said, the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period after you take it off the heat. Letting a steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting is critical for two reasons. One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time. Always let your steaks rest!
Try Grass-fed Beef From ButcherBox
Want grass-fed beef delivered to your door? You should try ButcherBox. ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, and heritage breed pork directly to your door. Plus they also have seafood like salmon. You can read my ButcherBox review here.
- 4 10 ounce thick tenderloin beef filets (roughly 2 inches thick)
- 2–3 tablespoons butter
- salt and pepper to taste
garlic & herb butter
- 1/2 stick of butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
For the herb butter
- Soften the butter in a microwave safe bowl until malleable, 10-15 seconds. Stir in herbs and garlic until fully mixed. Spoon the butter onto tin foil doing your best to reshape it to resemble a stick of butter. Place in refrigerator for about 10 minutes and remove 5 minutes before adding to the filet.
For the filets
-
- Preheat the oven to 415° F. Remove steak from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking, this is to bring the steak to room temperature and ensure your cooking times are more accurate. Season both sides generously with salt and pepper.
- Add the plain butter to an oven safe cast iron skillet and turn up high, allow the skillet to become scorching hot first. Place the filets face down and sear undisturbed for 2 minutes. Flip the filets and sear for an additional 2 minutes. This will give your filets a nice seared edge.
- Transfer your skillet directly to the oven. [WARNING] skillet may be hot, handle with oven mitts. For rare, bake for 4 minutes. Medium rare, 5-6 minutes. Medium, 6-7 minutes. Medium well, 8-9 minutes. Remember, depending on the size of the steak, the more or less time it will take. This recipe is ideal for a 8-10 ounce portion, roughly 2-3 inches thick. Remove filets from the skillet and set on a plate, lightly cover with tin foil and let sit for 5 minutes before serving. This is important to bring your steak to its final serving temperature. Top with a slice of garlic and herb butter and serve.
Cooking steaks at high temps in a skillet tends to get smokey. Open a kitchen window and turn on your kitchen’s overhead vent fan before you start to help with ventilation.
PRC School District to move to virtual learning until Aug. 27
Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to move all schools to virtual learning for the... read more