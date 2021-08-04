Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students were honored recently for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during annual special recognition ceremonies held recently on the Hattiesburg campus.

Students honored and categories of recognition/awards include the following:

Best Citizen Award

Whitley Howell, Summit, Mississippi

Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi

Leave It Better Than You Found It Award

Rebecca Reed, New Orleans, Louisiana

Phi Kappa Silver Bowl Award

Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi

Judge R.J. Bishop Mississippian Award

Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi

Hall of Fame

Sumar Beauti, Hattiesburg

Brett Benigno, Laurel, Mississippi

Julia Bishop, Hattiesburg

Tierra Cooper, Laurel, Mississippi

Toni Crisler, Terry, Mississippi

Jourdan Green, Hattiesburg

Mallory Ivy, Florence, Mississippi

Reid Morris, Jackson, Louisiana

Selma Newbill, Carriere, Mississippi

Rachel Shoemaker, Taylorsville, Mississippi

Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi

New Student Government Association (SGA) officers for 2021-2022 were also sworn in during these ceremonies. They included Lucas Williams, President; Jayce Lynn Pearsey, Gulf Park Campus President; Cynthia Myles, Senior Vice President; Patterson White, Senior Vice President Judicial Affairs; Maritza Diaz Castilla, Vice President for Finance and Administration; Ashley Lankford, Vice President for Communications; Olivia Williams, Chief of Staff.

Outgoing SGA officers honored for their service during the past year included Rachel Shoemaker, President; Hannah McDuffie, Gulf Park Campus President; Olivia LeBlanc, Senior Vice President; Kelsi Ford, Vice President of Judicial Affairs; Mallory Ivy, Vice President of Finance and Administration; Lucas Williams, Vice President of Communications; Kyle Martin, Chief of Staff.