Shuckers Sweep Double Header To Claim Series Against Biscuits

Stifling pitching and timely hitting helped the Biloxi Shuckers (29-47) win both games of their double header against the Montgomery Biscuits (40-34), 4-1 and 3-1, on Friday night at MGM Park. The wins locked up the Shuckers’ second consecutive series win and Biloxi has now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Game One

Biloxi struck first with a pair of extra-base hits in the bottom of the second inning. Chad Spanberger doubled to left field with one out, and after advancing to third on a wild pitch from RHP Alex Valverde, came in and scored on a double to left field by David Fry.

After retiring the first six batters in order, Shuckers’ RHP Justin Bullock (W, 1-0) allowed his first hit of the night, a lead-off double, to Ford Proctor. Bullock struck out Moises Gomez, but Jim Haley tripled down the left field line to tie the game at 1-1. Biloxi’s defense cut down the go-ahead run at home when Haley attempted to score on a chopper by Xavier Edwards.

The Shuckers were finally able to break the tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Aguilar sliced a one-out home run over the left-field wall, his fifth of the season, putting Biloxi up 2-1. Two batters later, Mitch Longo was hit by a pitch and stole second base, putting himself in scoring position for Alexander Palma, who doubled to right field, giving the Shuckers a 3-1 advantage.

Chad Spanberger added an insurance run with a solo homer to right in the sixth, his 10th of the season and eighth in the month of July. Bullock would finish his night with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits without walking a batter over six frames in his Double-A debut. RHP Zack Brown (H, 1) entered in the seventh and after allowing a lead-off single retired the next two batters but walked the following two hitters to load the bases. RHP Matt Hardy (S, 6) entered and struck out Jim Haley to nail down the save.

Game Two

Biloxi jumped on Biscuits’ RHP Cristofer Ogando (L, 1-1) in the first inning. Aguilar doubled on the first pitch he saw and moved to third on a wild pitch, setting up an RBI opportunity for Brice Turang, who pulled a single into right field, giving Biloxi a 1-0 edge two hitters into the game. Mitch Longo grounded out to move the runner to third and Palma followed with a single into right, driving home Turang to put Biloxi up 2-0. Fry worked a walk and Spanberger singled to center, scoring another run to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

LHP Leo Crawford got the start for the Shuckers and pitched three scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out four. RHP J.T. Hintzen (W, 3-1) tossed two scoreless frames of relief, surrendering just one hit, and Zach Vennaro (H, 3) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.

In the seventh, RHP Peter Strzelecki (S, 1) came in to finish off the contest but ran into trouble on a double and a single that scored the first run of the game. Cal Stevenson doubled with one out, putting the tying run at second, but Strzelecki responded with a strikeout of Chris Betts and a fly out from Seaver Whalen, ending the game.

Winners of 10 of their last 11 games, the Shuckers continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday night. RHP Noah Zavolas (3-5, 4.91) is scheduled to start for Biloxi against Biscuits’ RHP Jack Labosky (0-2, 4.91) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets are on sale for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for July and August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

