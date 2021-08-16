Shea Langeliers and Alan Rangel named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of The Week

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that catcher Shea Langeliers and starting pitcher Alan Rangel have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Langeliers, 23, reached base safely in all five games played last week, batting.375 (6-for-20) with two home runs, four RBI, six runs, four walks, 1.250 OPS. Langeliers hit both of his homers in the series-opening win against Biloxi on Tuesday, his fourth multi-homer game of the season. The #3 prospect for the Atlanta Braves is currently on a 15-game on-base streak, batting .357 with four doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, 15 runs, six walks, and 1.116.

This season, Langaliers ranks among the Double-A South leaders in slugging % (1st, .527), home runs (T-2nd, 19), OPS (3rd, .871), total bases (T-4th, 139), runs (5th, 46), ane hits (8th, 70). The Keller, TX native leads minor league baseball catching 26-of-58 (45%) opposing base stealers.

The Atlanta Braves selected Langeliers in the first round (9th overall) of the 2019 draft out of Baylor.

Rangel, 22, tossed 6.0 shutout innings on two hits and won his first Double-A game in the 6-0 win over Biloxi on Wednesday night. The Hermosillo, Mexico native matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts, just one walk in his fourth M-Braves outing. Rangel led a rotation that over an eight-game winning streak, posted a 1.69 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 11 walks, over 43.2 innings.

In 17 games, 16 starts between Mississippi and Rome, Rangel is 5-6 with a 3.64 ERA, 24 walks, 109 strikeouts in 81.2 innings.

The Atlanta Braves signed Rangel as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014.

The M-Braves open a pivotal series in Montgomery on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Rangel (1-1, 4.09) starts for the M-Braves against LHP Brendan McKay (0-2, 20.25). The first pitch is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.