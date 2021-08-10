Samantha Gail Roche

Funeral Services for Samantha Gail Roche, age 54, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in West Union Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.