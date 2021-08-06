Rebecca “Becky” Annie Ladner

August 5, 2021

Funeral Services for Rebecca “Becky” Annie Ladner, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday, August 9, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Unity Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Stan W. Fornea will officiate the service.

A native of Centreville, MS, she was a Motel Manager and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Frank Foster and Mary Lucile Hastings Foster; grandson, Alex Lee; brother, Ed Foster; sister, Tommye Ladner.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 devoted years, Elijha L. Ladner; son, Dean (Sallie) Ladner; daughter, Robin Carpenter; grandchildren, Chase Lee, Daniel (Allison) Ladner, and Kayla (Collin) Fleming; great grandchildren, Eli Ladner, Nora Ladner, and Aadyn Fleming; brothers, Steve Foster and Gary Foster; sister, Patsy Fornea; numerous nieces and nephews.