PRCC launches ‘Happy to Help’ customer service campaign

By Laura O’Neil

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Pearl River Community College has continually strived to put its students first. They are taking that student-centric philosophy to the next level with the launch of the new “Happy to Help” customer service campaign.

This campaign focuses on putting customers first, embracing challenges in customer service and removing roadblocks that impede the student’s experience.

“PRCC wants to become the Chick-fil-A of the college market, creating a new campaign that challenges all employees to embrace the motto ‘happy to help,’” said new Vice President of Enrollment Management and Business Services Candace Harper.

Admissions, financial aid and the business office have all set goals to create a more versatile customer service experience for the students. This will include a new, easy to navigate financial aid self-portal, friendly payment plan options for students, and accelerated admissions application rates.

The “Happy to Help” campaign encourages all employees to provide helpful support to students any way they can. This includes a resource to help them quickly find answers to common questions or who to direct a student to for further assistance.

The push to focus more on the customer experience began when PRCC launched Live Chat in Spring 2020 on PRCC.edu to provide answers during a time when everyone was sheltering in place. This avenue of support has been maintained and is becoming a regular part of how the school can support current, future and past PRCC students.

The newly reimagined Communications and Customer Service Coordinator position, currently filled by Laura O’Neill, is another part of the implementation plan. This position will help with meeting PRCC’s marketing needs along with the design and oversight of the online chat component of the website.

“I view marketing as the way to pique interest and get someone to the door,” said O’Neill. “What happens next is tied with the customer service experience. In the end, people remember how you made them feel more than anything else.”

