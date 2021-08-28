PRC schools to return to in-person learning Tuesday

Pearl River Central schools will return to in-person leaning on Tuesday, Aug. 31 after an increase in COVID cases forced the district to close for two weeks.

The initial plan was to reopen on Monday, but the anticipated landfall of what will be Hurricane Ida on Monday caused the district to keep schools closed on Monday.

As part of the return to in-person learning, there are updated guidelines for students attending the Pearl River Central School District to limit the spread of the virus, said Superintendent Alan Lumpkin.

All students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings on school campuses and while riding buses. Face covering are required for all students and the bus driver. Face coverings aren’t required while students are outdoors or eating.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to screen their child prior to leaving home and staff members are encouraged to screen themselves as well. Students and staff should remain home if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher or have COVID symptoms, Lumpkin said.

Office visits will be limited so parents and guardians are asked to complete any school business electronically if possible. If in-person business is needed, parents must call ahead to schedule an appointment and must wear a mask inside campus buildings.

Classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized three times a day by custodial services. PRC employees will clean and sanitize any areas that are touched with frequency and any personal working spaces. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout each campus and will be refilled as needed. Students will be clean and sanitize frequently touched areas in their personal work space and assist teachers with keeping the room disinfected and sanitized, Lumpkin said.

Student meals will be eaten in classrooms. Students participating in the distance learning option will be able to pick up meals between 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

All extracurricular activities will follow the recommendations and guidance provided by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. Athletic teams will begin practicing again on Monday.

Any student or employee who tests positive for COVID-19 must notify the school district of those test results within 24 hours of receiving them.