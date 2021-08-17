Pearl River Soccer Club gearing up for fall season

The Pearl River Soccer Club is ready to kick off its 2021 fall season. This organization coaches boys and girls ages 5 through 13 about the sport by placing them in U6 – U13 teams. PRSC is a non-profit, educational organization that fosters the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the community’s youth through the sport of soccer.

Their mission is to give kids the opportunity to learn about competition first hand.

“Our goal is to teach competition but still have fun,” said PRSC President Dave Ortman.

There will be five teams for this year’s 2021-fall season.

The boys and girls U11 and U12 teams and the co-ed U13 team will be competing in the North Shore League. Matches will be played on Saturdays beginning Sept. 11 and the season will last until Nov. 6

In preparation for the season, Ortman plans to complete the team’s roster, hire volunteer coaches and start practices on Monday, Aug. 23 at Friendship Park in Picayune.