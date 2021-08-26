Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute, along with sponsor Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation, will welcome Dr. Ben Carson to the Poplarville Campus on Oct. 5. Carson will spend time with current members of the Honors Institute before speaking at the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts. The presentation is free to the public.

The Honors Institute Lyceum Lecture Series charts a bold direction in intellectual discourse and academic inquiry at Pearl River. The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute seeks to host speakers who engage, challenge, provoke, and quite possibly, change lives.

“We are delighted to work alongside the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation to extend this opportunity to the communities we serve,” said Dean of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute Poplarville Campus Dr. Jennifer Seal. “It is our honor to host Dr. Carson, whom we believe will inspire present and future students to learn, persevere, and innovate.”

Tickets for this event will be available starting Sept. 1 at prcc.edu/brownstone/events/ ben-carson.

ABOUT DR. BEN CARSON

Carson is the embodiment of perseverance for goal achievement. His higher education journey began at Yale University as a scholarship recipient. He continued his training at the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by an internship and residency in neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, where, at the age of 33, he was appointed Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery.

During his time at Johns Hopkins, he participated in cutting-edge procedures such as cerebral hemispherectomies, for controlling intractable seizures in children, and invitro placement of an intracranial shunt for relief of hydrocephalus. He then went on to lead a team in conducting the first successful separation of occipital craniopagus conjoined twins.

Carson has been the recipient of numerous awards including more than 70 honorary doctorate degrees, the Spingarn medal, the highest award granted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the United States. Additionally, Carson was named, in 2001, by the Library of Congress as one of 89 living legends, on the occasion of its 200th anniversary. That same year he was named by CNN and Time Magazine as one of the nation’s 24 foremost physicians and scientists.

Carson is President and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI), which emphasizes common-sense solutions to improve the lives of all Americans. He believes America is more an idea than a place—an idea that promotes liberty and justice for all.

