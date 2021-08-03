Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge

August 1, 2021

Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge, age 70, lifetime resident of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was an active member of West Union Baptist Church where she worked faithfully wherever she was needed; played the organ or piano and helped with the youth. She was a hair stylist and worked at Shear Images for many years.

Pat loved her family and had a very close bond with her three granddaughters. She was always willing to help, bring a meal or call and check on you if you were feeling sick. She was the founding member of the Bunco Buddies group and will be greatly missed by them along with all her many friends and her family.

Pat is survived by her husband, Louis “Louie” Burge of Picayune; daughter, Keri Burge of Carriere; three granddaughters: Kyleigh Barousse, Kyndal Barousse, and Kambri Sanders; and her brother, Joseph Leroy “Roy” Currie.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Daniel “Buster” Currie and Ollie Mae Currie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to Covid, the family has requested that a Private Graveside Services be held. Please pray for her family during this difficult time.

The family asks if anyone wants to do something for Pat that instead of giving flowers, to donate to West Union Baptist Church, 560 West Union Road, Carriere, Mississippi in memory of Pat. Pat would love this.

