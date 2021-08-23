Ole Miss Football Adds Offensive Line Transfer to 2021 Roster

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday the addition of transfer offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes .

Rhodes, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will be eligible to compete in the fall of 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman appeared in 20 games at South Carolina over the last three seasons. Rhodes was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times as a Gamecock.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, Rhodes was a prep star at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Despite not playing football until his junior year of high school Rhodes was a unanimous all-region selection as a senior in 2016.

Ole Miss will open the 2021 season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff vs. Louisville on Sept. 6. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT Monday start and will be televised on ESPN.

