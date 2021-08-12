MSU’s NBA summer league primer: Thursday, August 12

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Mississippi State men’s basketball has seven recent standouts lacing it up for the 2021 NBA Summer League from August 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The seven players for the Bulldogs in the NBA Summer League is tied for the third-most among SEC schools with Tennessee. State trails only Kentucky (13) and LSU (8).

Notable Summer League Performances – Las Vegas

Wednesday, August 11: Reggie Perry and Quinndary Weatherspoon showcased their all-around talents to combine for 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks for the Brooklyn Nets during a 97-91 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo hit on all 14 of their free throw attempts, headed by a pair courtesy of Weatherspoon to stretch Brooklyn’s lead from two points to four points with 13.0 seconds left.

Weatherspoon has secured 14.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, followed by Perry with 9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over two starts apiece.

Tyson Carter tallied seven points and two steals during the Miami Heat’s 97-94 double overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday, August 9: Reggie Perry and Quinndary Weatherspoon secured the starting nods for the Brooklyn Nets in a 91-84 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Weatherspoon racked up all 15 of his points after halftime and connected on six of his nine shot attempts.

He also handed out four assists. Perry scored Brooklyn’s first five points and hauled down a team-leading 12 rebounds.

Sunday, August 8: D.J. Stewart Jr. added six points and three rebounds during the Miami Heat’s 97-77 rout of the Denver Nuggets.

In his first three games, Stewart Jr. averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Heat.

Notable Summer League Performances – California Classic

Wednesday, August 4: Tyson Carter collected 11 points, five assists and two rebounds as part of a 94-87 win for the Miami Heat over the Golden State Warriors. He was 4-of-6 shooting and 2-of-3 on three-pointers … Robert Woodard II tucked away six points and six rebounds, but the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 84-74.

Tuesday, August 3: D.J. Stewart Jr. earned the start en route to 11 points on 5-of-10 from the floor during an 80-78 victory for the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers. He also secured four rebounds, a steal and was a +11 for his team … Tyson Carter secured five assists and added four rebounds off the bench for the Heat … Robert Woodard II came away with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Sacramento Kings dropped an 89-82 overtime decision to the Golden State Warriors. He provided a few highlight-reel dunks and nearly hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation.

What’s On Tap: Thursday’s Schedule

No. 0 Reggie Perry & No. 35 Quinndary Weatherspoon – Brooklyn Nets

4 p.m. – Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards (ESPNU)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3s6KRj0

Perry saw action in 26 regular season and four playoff games for the Brooklyn Nets as a rookie in 2020-21. He scored a season’s best 12 points at Utah (March 24), coupled with his first career double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds at Oklahoma City (Jan. 29). Perry upped his marks to 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest over 15 games for the Long Island Nets in the NBA G-League. During his time in Maroon and White, he notched 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.

The last MSU player prior to Perry to average a season double-double was Arnett Moultrie in 2011-12. He was a Karl Malone Award finalist, a consensus All-SEC First-Team pick, the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press and the Bailey Howell trophy recipient awarded to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate player as a sophomore.

Weatherspoon logged 31 appearances over the two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He reached double digit points in back-to-back games against NBA Finalist Phoenix (May 15 & 16) to conclude last season. The Canton native amassed 14.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 36 games with the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs in 2019-20. Weatherspoon is one of three players to rack over 2,000 career points, sparked by 105 outings in double figures and 32 games of 20-plus points, at Mississippi State. He also sits among MSU’s top 10 in steals (201 – 3rd), field goals made (704 – 4th), free throws made (413 – 5th) and three-pointers made (187 – 7th). Weatherspoon (2018, 2019) and Jarvis Varnado (2009, 2010) are State’s only two-time recipients of the Howell Trophy.

No. 43 Aric Holman – Boston Celtics

6 p.m. – Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic (ESPN2)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3xEvjEc

Holman garnered 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League during the 2019-20 campaign.

Then, he played for Ratiopharm Ulm in the major German Professional League last season. For the Maroon and White, Holman piled up 1,035 points in addition to 691 rebounds and 198 blocks. His 198 are tied for fourth-highest, whereas his 691 rebounds are tied for 14th at Mississippi State. Holman is joined by Rickey Brown (1977-78-79-80), Erick Dampier (1994-95-96), Jarvis Varnado (2007-08-09-10) and Tyrone Washington (1996-97-98-99) as the only MSU players to tally at least 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds and 150+ blocks. He collected 51 career outings in double figures and 12 career double-doubles.

No. 16 Lamar Peters – Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks (ESPN2)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3lQq8z3

Peters played for the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks during the 2019-20 season and for Frutti Extra Bursapor of the Turkish Super League in 2020-21. He dialed up 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 32 appearances with Westchester.

Peters connected on 40 percent from three-point territory and set the franchise single-game assist record with 19 dimes versus the Greensboro Swarm (February 26, 2020).

During his time at MSU, he came away with 1,053 points to go along with 429 assists and 142 steals. The 429 assists are sixth, while the 142 steals are 12th in program history.

What’s On Deck: Friday’s Schedule

No. 57 Tyson Carter & No. 60 D.J. Stewart Jr. – Miami Heat

4 p.m. – Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz (ESPNU)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3iCge1J

No. 13 Robert Woodard II – Sacramento Kings

8 p.m. – Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies (ESPNU)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/2VFtuK5