Mississippi Man Sentenced for Interstate Bank Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Patrick Graves, 35, of Mississippi, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska for Bank Fraud and Identity Theft. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Graves to 42 months’ imprisonment for Bank Fraud, plus a consecutive 24 months for Identity Theft. There is no parole in the federal system. After Graves’s release from prison, he will begin a four-year term of supervised release. He will also be required to pay $92,050 in restitution.

On November 18, 2020, Graves was arrested in Omaha when he attempted to withdraw funds from an actual customer’s account using genuine account information but false identity documents. Further investigation revealed that Graves and others traveled from city to city conducting such transactions. During the approximately two months during which Graves participated in the scheme, he and confederates attempted transactions totaling $422,140 and obtained $91,950.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, the Council Bluffs Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.