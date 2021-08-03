Mississippi Man Killed in West Feliciana Parish Crash

St. Francisville – Shortly after 11:00 pm on Aug. 2, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 964 west of US Hwy. 61 in West Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Laverna Howard of McComb, Miss.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Howard was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 964 in a 2016 Freightliner box truck. For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch bordering the roadway.

Restraint use on the part of Howard is unknown at this time. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Howard for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.