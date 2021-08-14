Miracle Tasha Lynn Robinson

August 11, 2021

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1

Miracle Tasha Lynn was born December 9,1979, in Picayune, MS, to parents Diane Robinson and Billie Wilson.

She attended both Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High School.

Miracle loved her children, they were her life. She loved spending time with family

and friends. She was known for her loving personality, her amazing smile, and

her love for her children.

On the evening of August 11, 2021, the Angel of Peace appeared to give Miracle

her final rest, at the age of 41, at her home in Picayune, MS.

Miracle was proceeded in death by her loving son, Lionell DeWayne Lewis, Jr. (Man Man); and her grandparents, Willie and Ethel Lee Robinson.

She leaves to cherish precious memories; two children, Kassidy Robinson and KyiLeigh White; her fiancé, Jamal White; loving parents Diane Robinson, Billie Wilson, and Teresa and Pat Goff, all of Picayune, MS; her only brother, Vincent (Sherrie) Robinson of Slidell, LA; her best friend, Jereni LaShay Smith of Picayune, MS; grandmother, Minnie Ruth Brown of Alabama; special sisters, Sandreal, Tiffany, LaChelle, Sandra, and Jaz; her God-Mother, Janie Little of Picayune, MS; aunts, Brenda (Oliver, Jr.) Nixon, of Carriere, MS, Robin (Ben) Terrell of Heidelberg, MS, and Nancy Halsell of Lafayette, LA; uncles, Ken Robinson, Sr. of Carriere, MS and Tyrone Halsell of New Orleans, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, 1:00 pm, in Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, MS. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at all times.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home