M-Braves postpone games until Sunday

PEARL, MS – As we continue testing and contact tracing for members of our organization, we have postponed our games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday. We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday through Sunday’s games are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

For more information, or to contact the Mississippi Braves front office, visit mississippibraves.com , or call 888-BRAVES4.

Based in Pearl, MS, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball.