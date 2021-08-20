M-Braves and Biscuits postponed by rain on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, AL – Thursday night, the Mississippi Braves’ scheduled game against the Montgomery Biscuits was postponed due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games on Friday. The first game will begin at 4:30 pm, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

The M-Braves have won 10 of their last 11 games and five straight road games, upping their Double-A South Lead to 4.5 games over Montgomery. The M-Braves magic number to win the regular-season league title is 25.

Friday’s probable starters for the Braves will be LHP Hayden Deal (3-2, 3.94) in game one and RHP Nolan Kingham (5-1, 2.29) in game two. The Biscuits are scheduled to pitch RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 2.82) in game one and RHP Easton McGee (4-0, 4-30 in game two. The first pitch of game one is 4:30 pm, with coverage on mississippibraves.com and MiLB.tv.