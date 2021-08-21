Local businesses staying afloat through COVID-19

As another wave of COVID-19 rolls the state, and subsequent hardships are expected to strike local businesses as a result, small business owners are finding ways to stay afloat.

Good Luck Barbershop has been in business in Picayune for almost two and a half years, and since COVID struck the community, the barbershop has kept staff and clients safe through social distancing and by wearing masks.

To keep its customers safe, the barbershop books appointments online to allow costumers who feel sick or have sudden COVID symptoms to safely cancel.

“We encourage people if they’re not feeling well, not to come in for the safety of others,” said Jared Daws, one of the three barbers at the shop.

To keep the shop as clean as possible, the barbers regularly switch out capes and wash them consistently.

Mississippi currently does not have a mask mandate in place, so while staff are not enforcing the use of masks, staff do ask that their customers wear one.

‘We just ask to be mindful, give others space, and wear a mask if you feel comfortable,” said Daws.

The transition for the shop from pre-COVID to now wasn’t difficult because staff didn’t change what they do, but they do work around the customer’s preference. In response, the shop has remained successful and keeping customers.

“This shop stays busy,” said Daws.

Picayune Micro Blading has been in business for 2 years, and is owned by Scott and Pepper Poe. In the beginning of 2021 the couple expanded their business to include another store called Wow Nails. In two months both businesses will be under one roof in a 3,400 square foot building.

“In consideration of COVID we’ve spaced everything out, and everything is as open and as spacious as can be,” said Scott Poe.

Adjusting to the pandemic was like a roller coaster ride for the Poes. Full cliental and busy weeks tuned into seeing less than 50 percent of their customer base.

“Since the delta variant, we’ve had about 50 percent of our normal clients,” said Scott.

To help build business back up, Wow Nails offers 10 percent off nail services on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keeping its customers safe is important to the Poe’s. By company choice every employee was vaccinated. Masks are already being worn by employees and ensuring classiness is of the utmost importance at Wow Nails. They’ve recently added plastic shields between the clients and nail technician.

“They’re wearing a mask and they’re vaccinated and they have a shield for everyone’s safety,” said Poe

The new location will be the heart of Picayune and will add a massage therapist and a physician, making it a full day spa.

“It’s something that Picayune does not currently have,” said Scott Poe

Two Sisters Creole Kitchen has been in business for 24 years Employee Victoria Fraise says, “Right now we’re doing okay,” when it comes to adjusting to the COVID outbreak.

Owners of the restaurant worry about possibly going back to low capacity requirements because of how it will affect business.

“You can’t pay too many bills and pay your full staff off 25-50 percent capacity,” said Fraise. To keep business going, Two Sisters has kept it simple by continuing to serve the community and take it day by day. They did add two delivery services, Waitr and Delivery.com to their business model, which has helped them offer to-go orders and deliveries.

“We are just trying to adapt,” said Fraise.

The restaurant’s staff continues to clean and sanitize all surfaces and wear masks while on the job work. The majority of their staff has at lest the first dose of the first vaccine if not both doses.

“The only thing we can do for the future is take it one day at a time and adjust to what they tell us to do,” said Fraise.